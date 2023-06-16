Govt decides to keep oil prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to keep the prices of all the petroleum products unchanged for the last fortnight of June.

The decision in this re­gard was announced by Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar in a short televised address Thursday night.

Dar said that from June 1st to 15, the prices of gas (petrol) and diesel have slightly increased in in­ternational market, therefore, it has been decided to keep the prices unchanged. “In today’s press it was reported by several newspapers, I am aston­ished how they got this information, that there was a hike of Rs 3.5 per litre in HSD price and few pennies reduction in petrol price,” he said. How­ever, OGRA in its final determination after add­ing yesterday’s changes in the oil prices in inter­national market, at the close of the business day, it has been decided to keep the rates unchanged.

In the previous two rounds, the government had cumulatively decreased the diesel and petrol pric­es by Rs35 and Rs20 per litre respectively, Ishaq Dar said. The same prices of June 1 will remain in effect till midnight June 30, he added.

It is worth to mention here that the government had slashed the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 5 per litre respec­tively for the first fortnightly of June. Similarly, for the last fortnightly of May the government had slashed the rate of High Speed Diesel and Petrol by Rs 30 per litre and Rs 12 per litre respectively.

Following the announcement, the price of petrol will remain unchanged at the existing Rs 262 per li­tre. The high speed diesel will be available at exist­ing rate of Rs 253 per litre. Light diesel oil (LDO) will be sold at Rs 147.68 per litre. The price of kerosene oil be maintained at the existing Rs 164.07 per litre.