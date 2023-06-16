IHC directs IGP Islamabad to submit ‘amended reply’ in contempt of court case 

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed Akbar Nasir Khan Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police to submit his “amended reply” in a contempt of court case against him for re-arresting Dr Shireen Mazari.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of contempt of court petition against the IG Islamabad police in a matter related to rearrest of Dr Shireen Mazari former leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Mazari’s daughter Imaan Mazari Advocate filed the petition through her lawyer Zainab Janjua Advocate.

During the hearing, the IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan appeared before the court following the summons while the IHC bench expressed its displeasure over the re-arrest of Dr. Shireen Mazari, despite having the court order.

Janjua adopted the stance that a reply was submitted on behalf of the IG Police on the previous hearing. She added that according to the reply, when the court ordered the police not to arrest Mazari, there was no police official present at the time. At this, the court directed the IG Islamabad’s reply to be read before the court, following which the Special Prosecutor read out the response.

The IHC bench expressed dissatisfaction over the response of IG Islamabad and directed him to submit a fresh reply by June 22. The judge directed the IG to submit his amended written reply in this matter.

The judge said if we will not protect the rights of our people, then who will do it. The court stated that the Punjab Police should have been restrained from making arrests when the order of this court was in place.

Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the contempt of court case till June 22 for further proceedings.