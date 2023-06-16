IHC instructs IGP to re-submit answer in Mazari arrest case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed In­spector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to resubmit his reply in the contempt case with regard to arrest of former minister Dr Shireen Mazari.

IHC’s Justice Miangul Has­san Aurangzeb, hearing the case, expressed his dissatisfac­tion over the reply submitted by the IGP, who along with his lawyer Zahid Asif appeared before the court.

The lawyer said the IGP had submitted his answer on the last date of hearing. No po­lice official was present in the court room when the IHC is­sued order stopping the police to arrest Dr Mazari, he added.

Justice Miangul Hassan Au­rangzeb noted that the IGP, in his reply, had expressed igno­rance about the court’s order, and also stated that even his subordinates were not aware of it. The reply further said that the Rawalpindi Police had arrested Dr Shireen Mazari on the order of deputy commis­sioner and the Capital Police assisted them because of their ignorance about the court or­ders. The IGP stated that he could not even think of dis­obeying the IHC orders. The petitioner had also not claimed that she had provided the copy of court orders to the police, he added, praying the court to terminate the contempt of court case against him.

Justice Miangul Hassan re­marked that an impression was given that the Islamabad Police gave priority to the or­ders of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi over the court’s order. The court noted that its orders were showed to the police at the time of arrest of Shireen Mazari, which, how­ever, preferred the orders of deputy commissioner.

The IGP said he would pro­tect his officers as they were not aware of the court’s or­ders. Justice Miangul Hassan expressed annoyance over the IGP’s reply and directed him to re-submit his comments.

“Who will protect the rights of citizens if this court does not do that? The Islamabad Police should have stopped the Rawal­pindi Police when order of this court was in place,” he add. Pe­titioner’s lawyer Zainab Janjua said they had showed the court orders to the police and they had complete video recording of the arrest of Shireen Mazari. The court again instructed the IGP to resubmit his answer and ad­journed the hearing till June 22.