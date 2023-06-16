IHC reserves order on contempt plea in Sheharyar Afridi case

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday reserved its judgment in con­tempt of court plea pertaining non-pro­duction of former minister Sheharyar Afridi despite court orders.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir of IHC heard the contempt of court case against the investigation officer. Petitioner’s lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate said Afridi was not produced before the concerned court despite the orders, add­ing that he was kept in the same cell in the jail. He claimed that the orders of the court were being violated openly.

The lawyer further said that there was an injury in one arm of his client but he was not being provided medical treat­ment. State counsel adopted the stance that a letter had been written to the jail superintendent and home department in Punjab regarding the custody of She­haryar Afridi. The court said it would pass an appropriate order in this matter.

Petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to issue orders regarding the production of Afridi before the court and initiate a contempt of court proceeding against the investigation officer for not obey­ing the orders. The court, subsequently, reserved its judgment after hearing the arguments.

ASKARI TOWER CASE: PTI WOMEN WING LEADER REMANDED IN POLICE CUSTODY

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to police on four-day physical remand in Askari Tower attack case. Earlier, the Gulberg police pro­duced the accused before ATC Judge Ab­her Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the accused was arrest­ed in connection with Askari Tower at­tack case. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation.

The court handed over the accused to police on 4-day physical remand and ordered for producing her on expiry of the remand term.

The Gulberg police had registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act against the PTI leaders and workers for dam­aging public and private properties, in­cluding Askari Tower.