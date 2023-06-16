Needless to emphasize that Imran Khan’s dexterity in coming up with false narratives, propagating them persistently and then conveniently wriggling out of them, is unmatched indeed.

Since an alleged assassination attempt on him at Wazirabad last year he has been claiming that the DGC of ISI Major General Faisal Naseer, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and interior minister Rana Sanaullah were behind it. However when the JIT formed to probe into his allegations in this regard confronted him in Islamabad on 12 May showing him video clips in which he levelled allegations against DGC ISI for planning to kill him and also finger-pointing towards DGI and the Army Chief and the contents of the FIR, he in spite of confirming their authenticity, said that he had no evidence available with him to prove the allegations. He also admitted that somebody had told him about it, but he did not remember the name of the person. Perhaps it is pertinent to point out that he had also alleged that Asif Zardari was hatching and financing an assassination plot against him for which he had hired terrorists. That indicates his recklessness in throwing allegations right, left and centre without realizing their implications.

It is indeed flabbergasting to note that after it was reported what he had said in his interaction with JIT where he signed the above-mentioned statement, he took to Twitter to come up with yet another incredible obfuscation saying how could he provide evidence when he could not get an FIR registered against the senior military offices? Nevertheless, he again accused the officer of a ‘cover-up’ that followed where he sabotaged the JIT report, which concluded that three shooters were involved in the incident. He went on to say that in an independent investigation, he would prove his allegations. It represents a glaring contradiction between what the told the JIT and what he said in his tweet. That is a sign of an incorrigible liar and propagandist.

One thing comes crystal clear from the above that like his narrative of 35 punctures during the 2013 general election his allegations against DGC and others regarding his planned assassination are also based on hearsay. Perhaps it would be pertinent for the benefit of the readers to narrate the story of 35 punctures to reinforce the authenticity of the drawn conclusion.

In the aftermath of the 2013 general election which was won by PML(N), Imran Khan came up with the allegations that the caretaker chief minister in Punjab Najam Sethi had helped PML(N) in winning 35 seats which he termed as thirty-five punctures. He created a lot of fuss on the issue by demanding a judicial inquiry and resorted to a 126-day sit-in in Islamabad. But when the judicial commission formed to probe the allegations of rigging in its findings rubbished the rigging contention, Imran Khan publicly admitted that 35 punctures were only political talk, and he was told by someone in this regard. It sounds so preposterous on the part of a man carrying the certificate of ‘sadiq and ameen’ by the apex court and claiming to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like state. Creating political turmoil and chaos in the country merely based on hearsay knows no parallels in the political history of Pakistan.

It may be recalled that soon after the mayhem created by PTI workers on 9th May Imran had alleged that it was done by the agencies and not his workers. But later in an interview with a foreign media outlet, he said that since he was arrested by the Rangers, which is Army, the reaction had to be against the Army which was a typical somersault by him. In view of the above facts, I leave it to the readers to draw their own conclusions about the character of the man and the values he stands for.