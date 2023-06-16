Friday, June 16, 2023
Indian forces martyr five youth in occupied Kashmir

Web Desk
12:38 PM | June 16, 2023
National

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred five youth in Kupwara district of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jumgund area of the district.

The Indian troops used heavy weapons during the operation and claimed killing five persons in Jumgund area of the district. Mobile and internet services have been suspended in the area.

On the other hand, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in different areas, including Makhyala and Bainch villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Kashmiris would hold a protest occupation forces after Friday prayers.

