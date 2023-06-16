Jane Marriott new British High Commissioner to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The United Kingdom yesterday an­nounced the appointment of Jane Marriott as the next British High Commissioner to Pakistan.

The first female British High Com­missioner to Pakistan, Jane is due to take up her role in mid-July. Prior to this appointment, Jane Marriott was the High Commissioner to Kenya from September 2019 to June 2023. In this role she delivered a new UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership, strengthening ties across mutual prosperity, sus­tainable development, security and stability, people to people links and tackling climate change, a British High Commission statement said.

Under Jane’s leadership, she over­saw the launch of new clean, green, sustainable energy projects as well as delivering UK-Kenyan cooperation to create the first-ever Kenyan Ma­rine Commando Unit, underlining the UK’s commitment in the fight against terrorism in Kenya and the region. Jane also supported the restoration of over 1,000 hectares of deforested land, and under her leadership, the UK established a ‘Digital Access Pro­gramme’ in partnership with Kenyan stakeholders in the tech industry to train users on digital inclusion, cy­ber hygiene, and the regulation of online content. Jane brings a wealth of thematic and regional expe­rience to her new role hav­ing joined the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) in 2001, following roles in the Cabinet Office and Home Office. She has previously served as: Director of the UK’s Joint Interna­tional Counter-Terrorism Unit; Joint FCDO Director for the Middle East and North Africa; Ambassador to Sana’a, Yemen (2013-15); Deputy and Acting Ambassador to Tehran; and as an adviser to the US Special Rep­resentative to Afghanistan and Paki­stan, Richard Holbrooke. She has also completed two diplomatic postings to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. After the announcement of her appointment, Jane Marriott said: “I am incredibly excited to be appointed as the next British High Commissioner to Paki­stan – a country I am delighted to have visited twice before. I am looking for­ward to getting to know this culturally rich and deeply diverse country even better. The United Kingdom’s relation­ship with Pakistan is rooted in shared history. Our people-to-people ties bind our countries together in com­mon partnership, which I will be aim­ing to strengthen further.”