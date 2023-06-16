KATI felicitates newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor Karachi  

KARACHI - Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Thursday, felicitated Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Salman Murad on their election as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Karachi. President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chayya, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohemadi and other members, in a statement issued here, expressed their support to the newly elected Mayor and expressed confidence that “Wahab, being a true son of Karachi” would actively contribute to the development and resolution of long-standing issues of the metropolis.