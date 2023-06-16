Friday, June 16, 2023
KMC employees asked to play role in improving performance

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman has said that the employees who are appointed and promoted in KMC should play a role in improving the performance of the institution. He said this while speaking at the function held at KMC Sports Complex to give appointment letters under diseased quota and promotion letters to employees of Grade 1 to 10.  Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Shujaat Hussain, Senior Director HRM Jameel Farooqui, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas, Senior Director Information, Printing and Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid and other officers were also present on this occasion. Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman said that the family members of the employees who served in KMC for a long time and died during service had the right to be employed in KMC.

In this regard, keeping in view all the rules and regulations, the appointment letters have been issued and they have been appointed to the available posts in various departments, while 51 employees who have been promoted from one to ten grades have also been given promotion letters today so that these people perform their duties with more diligence and sincerity.

He said that it is a matter of pride to work in KMC because it is the central institution of civic services and it play key role in the improvement and development of the city, so the people who get the job opportunity in KMC should do their best.  KMC needs new blood to take this institution forward.

The officers and employees working in different departments of KMC are valuable assets of the institution, so they will not only be encouraged but also their problems will be solved.

