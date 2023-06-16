KMU announces 93pc success rate in MBBS final exams

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar recently released the results of the MBBS Final Professional Session 2022 Annual Examination, showcasing an exceptional success rate of 93 percent. A total of 1915 students from both public and private sector medical colleges participated in the exam, with 1794 students successfully passing the rigorous assessment.

Sumyya Habib, a dedicated student from the Northwest School of Medicine in Peshawar, secured the top position with an outstanding score of 1464 marks. Following closely, Saima Mehsud of Gomal Medical College in Dera Ismail Khan achieved the second position with an impressive score of 1431 marks. Rahat Khan from Saidu Medical College (SMC) in Swat secured the third position, closely trailing with a score of 1430 marks.

The examination involved a diverse group of 1915 male and female students from ten public and six private sector medical colleges within the province. The overall success rate of 93 per cent highlights the dedication and hard work of the participants. The MBBS final professional exam carries a total of 1600 marks, requiring a minimum of 50% marks in each subject for success.

Expressing his pride and admiration, KMU’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq extended heartfelt congratulations to the successful students, particularly recognizing the top three achievers. He emphasized that these young doctors are a source of national pride and expressed confidence in their ability to fulfil the expectations of their parents, teachers, and society. Dr Zia ul Haq further encouraged the newly qualified doctors to prioritize the service of suffering humanity as the guiding principle in their medical careers