KP minister, Turkish envoy discuss strengthening economic ties

Peshawar - The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci held a meeting with the Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP ) Adnan Jalil, on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Minister Jalil highlighted the historical and cordial relations between Pakistan and Turkey, emphasizing their support for each other in challenging times. He also expressed his gratitude for Turkey’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan. Minister Jalil and the Turkish Ambassador explored various avenues to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in terms of foreign investment opportunities in KP . They discussed the potential sectors for investment in KP, including tourism, hydropower, agriculture, mining, engineering, and technical education, and expressed a warm welcome to Turkish investors.

Minister Jalil stressed the importance of facilitating foreign trade ties, especially in the context of cooperation between small and medium enterprises, as they play a crucial role in the economic development of both countries.

The minister also congratulated the Turkish ambassador on the successful re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed hope that the victory would be beneficial for the Muslim Ummah. He extended his best wishes to the people of Turkey in this regard.

The Turkish ambassador acknowledged the cordial relationship between Turkey and Pakistan and expressed a commitment to further strengthen these ties. He recognized the potential for foreign investment in KP and stated his intention to attract Turkish companies to invest in various sectors in the region, where Turkish companies are already active.

Both the KP minister and Turkish ambassador agreed to promote cooperation in economic and trade ties, explore investment opportunities, and foster collaboration in potential sectors. A brief presentation was also made to the ambassador, highlighting the foreign investment potential and opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.