LAHORE - In a joint operation, conducted by the Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, a big quantity of drugs was intercepted and seized. Through the vigilant monitoring of the PSCA cameras, a consignment of 55-kilogram hashish and 15-kilogram opium was recovered from a drug sup­plier. Upon identifying the sus­picious activity through the Safe City cameras, immediate action was taken by the Baghbanpura police, who promptly instructed the checking of the associated rickshaw.