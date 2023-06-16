LHC disposes of Aleema Khan’s petition

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition, filed by Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chair­man (PTI) Imran Khan, seeking details of cases registered against her, in the light of the report sub­mitted by inspector general of po­lice (IGP) Punjab.

The single bench comprising Jus­tice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq heard the petition filed by Aleema Khan.

During the proceedings, the police officials on behalf of the IGP Punjab submitted a report in the court. The court was ap­prised that other than one prop­erty case in Multan, no case was registered against the petitioner. The court was further informed that arrest of the petitioner was also not required.

At this, the court disposed of the petition in the light of the report submitted by the IGP Punjab.