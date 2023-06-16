Friday, June 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LWMC CEO inspects cleanliness operation in city

Agencies
June 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE    -   The La­hore Waste Management Com­pany’s cleanliness operation continued even during light and heavy rain and LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din visited various parts of the city to inspect the pro­cess on Thursday. The LWMC officers and workers stayed in the field to ensure smooth dis­posal of water from low-lying areas. More than 6,000 waste containers were cleared as per the routine operation. Special cleaning arrangements were made in low-lying areas where water mostly stagnates in rain. The LWMC CEO paid visit to Gulberg Town including Noor Jahan Road, Liberty Market, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Main Market and MM Alam Road. He also reviewed cleanliness ar­rangements at Shadman Mar­ket, Aiwan-e-Tijarat, Beadon Road, Temple Road, The Mall road, and Jail Road. Babar Sahib Din said the LWMC teams were on duty to facilitate citizens. He also issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He also requested citizens to avoid spreading gar­bage in streets and drains.

Protesters rally for improved infrastructure in border areas

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023