LWMC CEO inspects cleanliness operation in city

LAHORE - The La­hore Waste Management Com­pany’s cleanliness operation continued even during light and heavy rain and LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din visited various parts of the city to inspect the pro­cess on Thursday. The LWMC officers and workers stayed in the field to ensure smooth dis­posal of water from low-lying areas. More than 6,000 waste containers were cleared as per the routine operation. Special cleaning arrangements were made in low-lying areas where water mostly stagnates in rain. The LWMC CEO paid visit to Gulberg Town including Noor Jahan Road, Liberty Market, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Main Market and MM Alam Road. He also reviewed cleanliness ar­rangements at Shadman Mar­ket, Aiwan-e-Tijarat, Beadon Road, Temple Road, The Mall road, and Jail Road. Babar Sahib Din said the LWMC teams were on duty to facilitate citizens. He also issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He also requested citizens to avoid spreading gar­bage in streets and drains.