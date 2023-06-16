Maryam reaches Islamabad ahead of PML-N intra-party polls

In connection with the intra-party elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday reached Islamabad.

The sources divulged that Ms Nawaz will attend the PML-N's central general council meeting. In the meeting, amendments were also likely to be made to the party constitution.

The social media wing will be included in the party constitution and given the status of a regular wing.

Ms Nawaz had assigned the task of revamping Muslim Students Federation (MSF) to the secretary general. In the meeting, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal will present the framework regarding the restoration of the MSF.