Merged areas’ Jirga meeting held in Governor House

PESHAWAR - A 60-member Jirga meeting called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali at the Governor’s House, consisting of tribal chiefs, owners, and elders of the merged district of Bajaur here on Thursday.

The Tribal Jirga apprised Governor Haji Ghulam Ali about the problems and difficulties faced by the business community and the people of the area related to electricity load shedding, educational institutions, hospitals, irrigation, and infrastructure.

“Despite the economic crisis, the federal government has allocated 57 billion rupees for the merged districts in the budget,” Haji Ghulam Ali informed the Jirga elders.

“The federal and provincial governments are taking serious steps to ensure the socio- economic development of the merged districts,” Haji Ghulam Ali told the Jirga members.