Military court to take up case against PTI chief over 9/5 attacks: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that there was evidence against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in line with the May 9 vandalism, saying the military will take up case against the latter.

Mr Sanaullah said, "There are two kinds of investigations going on in connection with the attack on Jinnah House".

Army officers are also investigating in this regard. According to the trial court, the evidences are being accumulated. The process of identifying hundreds of people will take time.

On Tuesday, Mr Sanaullah said that the PTI chief failed to provide any evidence to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the assassination attempt on him.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Sanaullah said, "The PTI chief has admitted that he made hearsay allegations. The JIT has declared the PTI chairman a liar for making false allegations".

Speaking about the May 9 vandalism, Mr Sanaullah said, "Investigations are going on regarding the May 9 vandalism. Unbelievable facts will emerge in the coming days. The PTI chief was making proper plans for the provocation. By ruling the country, he wanted to impose his nefarious agenda".

"He presented his arrest on May 9 as a red line. The PTI chief was involved in brainwashing the workers. The miscreants will be brought to justice," said Mr Sanaullah.

Mr Sanaullah added, “These people were busy to prepare the Tiger Force comprising one million people”.

He assured that there will be development in connection with the audios, videos, statements, and events that transpired on May 9.