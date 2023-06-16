Minister stresses better health facilities to people

LAHORE - The caretaker provincial health min­isters Dr. Javed Akram and Dr. Jamal Nasir met officials of Pakistan Medi­cal Association Punjab at University of Health Sciences. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore and Dr. Shahid Malik, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Col. Retired Ghulam Rasool, Dr. Kamran Ahmed, Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Masood ur Rah­man Hiraj, Dr. Shahid Shahab and Dr. Salman Kazmi were present on be­half of Pakistan Medical Association Punjab. Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram said that Pakistan Medical Association is an important stakeholder in providing better health facilities to the people. To improve the health system, PMA will follow the suggestions made by the officials of PMA Punjab, he said. It is playing an important role in pro­tecting the rights of doctors, he add­ed. Caretaker Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Care Department Dr. Jamal Nasir said that we respect the services of Pakistan Medical Association. All stakehold­ers must work together to improve the health system. He also directed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to take strict action against quacks as per the law, he said. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Minister for Pri­mary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir had informed that more than 300 entomologists were be­ing recruited during the next fiscal year for research to effectively con­trol dengue in the province. He was talking to media after leading an awareness awareness walk in con­nection with the World Dengue Day on Thursday. The minister said that the sanitary patrol staff, which works to prevent spread of dengue larvae, has been recruited entirely on merit for the first time against the previous practice in this regard. Attendance of this staff will be ensured through bio­metrics and monthly stipend will be paid through bank account instead of cash payment for ensuring transpar­ency. The minister said that research has shown that unwarranted spray­ing had resulted in an increase in allergies and damage to household plants. Dr Jamal Nasir said that there was no need to worry about dengue as malaria and hepatitis were more deadly diseases than it. There was a need to raise awareness among the citizens about the importance of hygiene and cleanliness and taking preventive measures to avoid dis­eases, he added. The minister asked for adopting a healthy lifestyle for en­suring good health and advised to get inaculated against the diseases that require immunization to avoid. He said that the purpose of such walks and seminars was to create aware­ness among the citizens to adopt cleanliness and preventive measures. The minister said that we have to educate the people to avoid conti­