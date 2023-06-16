MNA seeks funds in budget for climate change

ISLAMABAD - As the cyclone Biparjoy hit some southern areas of the country, the lawmaker in Thursday’s National Assembly sitting expressed concerns that the government has not earmarked sufficient funds in the federal budget 2023-24 to deal with the climate change issue. Taking part in debate, MNA Khurshid Junejo drew the attention of the government towards allocation of funds for climate change. He was of the view that significant funds should have been allocated for the climate change to deal with it. He said that the government should also pay special attention to the construction of dams to deal with future challenges.
Sharing a good news with the public servants, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the salary of government employees will be paid ahead of schedule as Eid approaches later this month.
“I have directed the finance secretary and after discussion with the prime minister, who is in Baku, so on this Friday, June 23, we will release the payments instead on month end or first date of next month,” said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the floor of National Assembly. He said that multiple divisions within the government had requested and suggested that salaries would be paid before Eid.
The minister said that arrangements were being made despite the fact that the Eid date had not been officially set yet, but it was expected to be around June 29. The federal government has recently announced raise in salaries of its employees in the budget. Taking part in the debate, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, expressed his satisfaction over the budget, considering it the best possible outcome given the prevailing tough economic conditions.
He said a huge damage was inflicted on the economy during the tenure of the PTI government.