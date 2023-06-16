MNA seeks funds in budget for climate change

ISLAMABAD - As the cyclone Biparjoy hit some southern areas of the country, the lawmaker in Thursday’s National As­sembly sitting expressed concerns that the govern­ment has not earmarked sufficient funds in the fed­eral budget 2023-24 to deal with the climate change issue. Taking part in debate, MNA Khurshid Junejo drew the attention of the government towards allo­cation of funds for climate change. He was of the view that significant funds should have been allocated for the climate change to deal with it. He said that the government should also pay special attention to the construction of dams to deal with future challenges.

Sharing a good news with the public servants, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the salary of government employees will be paid ahead of schedule as Eid approaches later this month.

“I have directed the finance secretary and after discussion with the prime minister, who is in Baku, so on this Friday, June 23, we will release the pay­ments instead on month end or first date of next month,” said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on the floor of National Assembly. He said that multiple di­visions within the government had requested and suggested that salaries would be paid before Eid.

The minister said that arrangements were being made despite the fact that the Eid date had not been officially set yet, but it was expected to be around June 29. The federal government has recently an­nounced raise in salaries of its employees in the budget. Taking part in the debate, Minister for Fed­eral Education and Professional Training, Rana Tan­veer Hussain, expressed his satisfaction over the budget, considering it the best possible outcome given the prevailing tough economic conditions.

He said a huge damage was inflicted on the econ­omy during the tenure of the PTI government.