NAB again summons PTI chief in Toshakhana case

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has once again been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Toshakhana case inquiry.

Earlier, the PTI chief failed to appear before the accountability watchdog and his counsel Barrister Gohar explained the reason for his absence in a written reply.

According to the notice issued by the NAB, the PTI chairman has been directed to appear before the bureau in Islamabad at 11am on June 21 along with the relevant record of the cases.

Replying to the NAB in writing, the PTI chairman said he could not appear before the bureau on the due date because of some issue but he could appear on June 19 if he was again summoned.

As for the gifts he received from the Toskakhana, he said he was the prime minister at that time and was not supposed to assess the value of the gifts.