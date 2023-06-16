NAB summons Imran today in gifts case

ISLAMABAD - The National accountabil­ity Bureau has summoned for­mer prime minister Imran Khan at its Islamabad office today in connection with the investigation in the Toshakha­na case. The notice issued by NAB to Imran directs him to bring all record before the in­vestigation team with him re­lated the gifts corruption case. The summons were delivered to Imran Khan’s at his Lahore residence. The high level in­vestigation team has been con­stituted which will ask several questions to the former prime minister related to the selling of foreign gifts given to him by various foreign leaders.