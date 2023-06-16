NAB summons Imran today in gifts case

ISLAMABAD - The National accountability Bureau has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan at its Islamabad office today in connection with the investigation in the Toshakhana case. The notice issued by NAB to Imran directs him to bring all record before the investigation team with him related the gifts corruption case. The summons were delivered to Imran Khan’s at his Lahore residence. The high level investigation team has been constituted which will ask several questions to the former prime minister related to the selling of foreign gifts given to him by various foreign leaders.