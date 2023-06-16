Friday, June 16, 2023
Naqeebullah murder case: ATC cancels bail of six policemen

KARACHI-An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi has cancelled the interim bail of six policemen including former station house officer (SHO) Amanullah in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) ordered the concerned authorities to send six policemen including ex-SHO Amanullah to jail. After the cancellation of bail, police arrested all accused.

The court then approved the bail of an accused Shoaib aka Shooter. The accused cops had gone into hiding after facing allegations of murdering Naqeebullah Mehsud. In May, seven suspected individuals in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case surrendered in court.

