Nawaz Sharif applies for a duplicate BA degree?

LAHORE - Strange as it may seem, but the word has it that former prime min­ister and the PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif has applied for a du­plicate BA degree after he reported­ly lost the original document.

No PML-N leader was available to confirm or deny the report, but according to the documents bearing the date 7-06-23 and shared in a PML-N media group on Wednesday, the former prime minister has applied with the Punjab University administration to get a duplicate BA degree after depositing the fee amounting to Rs 2,990 in the university account maintained by a private bank.

As per the information provided by Mian Nawaz Sharif in the relevant form, he did his gradua­tion from Punjab University in 1968. The report though not yet confirmed or denied by the PML-N has raised a question as to why the former prime minister needs his BA degree at this time when the pre-condition of possessing a BA degree for aspirants contesting for a national or provincial seat has been abolished through amendment in the relevant law.