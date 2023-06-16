Nawaz Sharif applies for a duplicate BA degree?

LAHORE - Strange as it may seem, but the word has it that former prime minister and the PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif has applied for a duplicate BA degree after he reportedly lost the original document.
No PML-N leader was available to confirm or deny the report, but according to the documents bearing the date 7-06-23 and shared in a PML-N media group on Wednesday, the former prime minister has applied with the Punjab University administration to get a duplicate BA degree after depositing the fee amounting to Rs 2,990 in the university account maintained by a private bank.
As per the information provided by Mian Nawaz Sharif in the relevant form, he did his graduation from Punjab University in 1968. The report though not yet confirmed or denied by the PML-N has raised a question as to why the former prime minister needs his BA degree at this time when the pre-condition of possessing a BA degree for aspirants contesting for a national or provincial seat has been abolished through amendment in the relevant law.