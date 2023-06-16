Friday, June 16, 2023
No plans for long term caretaker national government 

Mateen Haider
1:15 PM | June 16, 2023
National

The national and provincial assemblies are expected to be dissolved before August 14th this year upon completion of their tenure, according to reliable sources.

Following the dissolution, caretaker governments will be installed immediately to prevent any governance vacuum. Consultations are currently underway to ensure a smooth transition. Contrary to rumors, the sources have confirmed that the interim government will strictly adhere to the duration specified in the Constitution and there are no plans for a long-term national caretaker government.

The caretaker government's sole responsibility will be to hold the 2023 general elections, and the selection of the caretaker Prime Minister and Chief Ministers will be conducted in accordance with the Constitution, after consulting with government and opposition parties. In order to ensure effective governance, the inclusion of technocrats will be prioritized in the caretaker governments at both federal and provincial levels.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

The decision to hold timely elections aims to bring an end to the prevailing political uncertainty and instability since the change in regime last year.

Additionally, sources believe that the country will achieve economic stability through the fresh elections and the resulting mandate.

The political fate of Imran Khan will be determined by the various court cases against him, according to the sources.

