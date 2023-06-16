Friday, June 16, 2023
North Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korean military

Agencies
June 16, 2023
International

SEOUL-North Korea fired a ballistic missile, South Korea’s military said Thursday, the latest in a string of banned weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang so far this year. “North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. Japan also confirmed the launch, with Tokyo’s defence ministry saying Pyongyang had “launched a possible ballistic missile” and the country’s coastguard calling on vessels to be vigilant and not approach any fallen objects at sea.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with diplomacy stalled and Kim Jong Un declaring his country an “irreversible” nuclear power, as well as calling for ramped-up weapons production, including tactical nukes.  North Korea has conducted multiple sanctions-busting launches this year, including test-firing its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles, and last month attempting to put a military spy satellite into orbit.

