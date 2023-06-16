Friday, June 16, 2023
Pakistan censures India for seizing properties in IIOJK
SHAFQAT ALI
June 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan yesterday cen­sured India for illegally con­fiscating private properties in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, For­eign Office spokesper­son Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan was con­cerned about India’s ille­gal actions to confiscate the properties of Kashmiri activists and human rights defenders in IIOJK.

“We are concerned about the recurring acts of con­fiscation of properties by India in IIOJK. India’s Na­tional Investigation Agency and the State Investigation Agency (SIA) have moved aggressively to seize immov­able properties of several Kashmiri ac­tivists. It is concerning that just SIA has attached 124 such properties since its establishment in 2021,” she said.

The spokesperson added: “We con­demn India’s recent move to confis­cate the property of All Parties Hur­riyat Conference Spokesperson and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader, Ayaz Akbar, in Srinagar.” Akbar remains behind the bars since 2017 on fictitious charges.

The spokesperson said India must end dispossessing the polit­ical leaders and human rights de­fenders of their rightful properties.

“Kashmiris are the rightful heirs to their own land. It is unfortunate that non-Kashmiris are being encouraged to buy land and property in the dis­puted territory while the proper­ties of Kashmiris are being confiscat­ed and destroyed,” she said. The FO spokesperson said the 12th round of Pak-Iran bilateral political con­sultations would be held in Teh­ran on June 17-18. She said the two sides would also hold discussions on regional situation particularly Af­ghanistan, Kashmir, resumption of Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic ties and regional peace and stability. She said Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, has just conclud­ed an official visit to Norway, Swe­den, Denmark, Finland and Belgium.

During her visit, she met high-level officials including: Foreign Minister, AnnikenHuitfeldt and State Secretary, Erling Rimestad of Norway; Swedish Minister for International Develop­ment Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell; Minister for Develop­ment Cooperation and Global Climate Policy of Denmark, Dan Jørgensen; State Secretary to Minister for For­eign Affairs of Finland Johanna Sumu­vuori; and Belgian Secretary of State for Migration and Asylum Nicole de Moor, she elaborated. To a question, she said Pakistan and the European Union have a robust dialogue of co­operation, it is multifaceted and it in­cludes climate change, food securi­ty, green technology and sustainable development, and it also includes la­bor mobility. To another question she said Pakistan is a country of laws and Constitution. “We remain commit­ted to our constitutional obligations, to protect the rights and property of our citizens, who enjoy constitution­al guarantees and fundamental free­doms, which are underwritten by our judiciary. We are also a country of laws and the rule of law must be up­held. Any actions of the Government of Pakistan with regards to the events of May 9 will be in accordance with our laws and constitution,” she add­ed. The spokesperson said Pakistanis in Afghanistan have always remained a high priority for the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs and the Pakistani Mission in Ka­bul.To a query, she said: “According to our accounts nothing is outstanding against NAB as far as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is concerned.

SHAFQAT ALI

