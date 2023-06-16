Pakistan, Denmark to build climate-resilient green energy infrastructure

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Denmark yesterday agreed for joint efforts in building climate-resilient green energy in­frastructure including wind ener­gy to overcome the challenge of cli­mate change and to resolve energy problems in Pakistan. Foreign Minis­ter Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Dan­ish Minister for Development Coop­eration and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen held a meeting here to discuss matters of mutual inter­est. Speaking to journalists after ex­changing Joint Action Plan under the Green Framework Engagement Agreement, Bilawal minister said the agreement would set stage for joint initiatives and projects in renewable energy and green transition.

Bilawal said Pakistan and Denmark were facing the consequences of cli­mate change in different scenarios as the latter was a developed coun­try while Pakistan was a developing country. “I think it is a good exam­ple of how a developing world and the developed world partner togeth­er to find solutions and work togeth­er to face the challenge,” he added. He hoped that policies would be for­mulated on behalf of the federal gov­ernment to encourage internation­al companies to invest in Pakistan’s wind and other green energy sec­tors. The FM said Pakistan was fac­ing climate change challenges and last summer, historic floods hit the country resulting in the loss of pre­cious lives and property. Bilawal said despite challenges, the two coun­tries were working towards an ener­gy transition and creating green re­silient infrastructure for the people.

“There are a lot of areas that we can benefit from this cooperation,” he added. He said under the green framework agreement, the two countries would work together to overcome the challenge of climate change. It would also help cre­ate a healthy partnership in green framework that would also create more economic opportunities be­tween the two countries.

The agreement, he said would also help Pakistan to become an energy independent and economically pros­perous country. The FM said the Dan­ish government had been a leading voice and leading advocate for the green energy transition of climate agenda within Europe and Pakistan. He said partnering with the Europe­an countries on this ambitious agen­da of green energy transition would not only have positive implications on Pakistan within the climate con­text but the economy as well.

Terming the agreement as very important, Danish Minister Dan Jor­gensen said: “We share the same ambitions as we also want to fight climate change and both feel that in­ternational efforts to overcome the challenge are going too slow”.