Pakistan e-commerce entrepreneurs stand out in UK market

ISLAMABAD-Pakistani freelancers and entrepreneurs are expanding abroad by establishing a company in the US and UK markets, as data shared by UK government on foreign-owned company establishment shows that Pakistan ranks first, especially in E-Commerce industry.

Workhy, which provides end-to-end solutions that facilitate company establishment abroad has started to provide services in Urdu to facilitate opening of Pakistani entrepreneurs, especially those operating in the e-commerce industry and providing freelance services, to global markets. Pakistani entrepreneurs and freelancers export know-how and services to all over the world by using the possibilities of digitalisation. The data by the United Kingdom (UK) government on foreign-owned company establishment shows that Pakistani nationality ranks first in the e-commerce category. In addition, in The State of the Amazon Seller 2023, Pakistan ranks the fifth among the top selling countries in Amazon USA.

Considering the number of company establishments, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Workhy, Kenan Açikelli on Thursday said Pakistan has a great potential in terms of entrepreneurship ecosystem, and added, “In the last five years, we see that most of entrepreneurs operating in field of e-commerce and doing business as freelancers are Pakistani citizens.”

It is known that nearly five thousand (5,000) Pakistani entrepreneurs subscribed to Workhy to establish companies abroad. According to the data shared by Workhy, in economically developing countries such as Pakistan, e-commerce plays a key role in increasing corporate competitiveness and country’s share in global trade.

Pakistani citizens contribute to country’s economy with small and medium-sized e-commerce businesses they have established in countries such as the United States of America (USA) and the UK, promising great potential. “Workhy is a platform that enables entrepreneurs from all over the world to establish companies and manage financial processes online in the country of their choice, without having to reside or travel. Pakistani entrepreneurs can establish companies in the USA, UK, Estonia, Netherlands and Turkey with Workhy or can open a branch in Germany,” Açikelli said. Workhy, which has recently started to provide services in Urdu in consultancy processes, visited Pakistan in 2023 many times and made strong partnerships with the entrepreneurship ecosystem. The company plans to launch Urdu version of its website soon. Launched in 2022, Workhy has created above 20,000 companies for more than 130 nationalities. In addition, it is the exclusive partner of more than 20 global companies such as Payoneer, Wise, Mercury Bank, PayPal, Stripe. It has received investments from international investors and continues to expand to all continents.