Friday, June 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani special athletes explore Berlin’s historic landmarks

Pakistani special athletes explore Berlin’s historic landmarks
OUR STAFF REPORT
June 16, 2023
Sports

LAHORE-As part of their participation in the Special Olympic World Games, the Pakistani contingent had the opportunity to visit significant historical sites in Berlin. The organizing committee of the Games organized a special tour, allowing the athletes to explore various iconic landmarks.

The special children embarked on a journey that took them to the renowned Wall of Berlin, the German Parliament, the Future Museum, the main Railway Station, Berlin’s largest central park, and a school for children with special needs. During their visit, the children were provided with valuable insights into the historical background of the Wall of Berlin, which stood from 1961 to 1990 before its demolition.

Amidst their visit, Pakistani players and officials captured memorable moments by taking pictures and selfies with the historic Wall of Berlin. The athletes were particularly fascinated by the future museum, where they witnessed a glimpse of Germany’s advancements in robotics and other cutting-edge technologies planned for the next 30 years.

Technology for Progress: Digitisation Driving Businesses in Pakistan

To celebrate the athletes from Pakistan and other participating countries in the World Games, an extraordinary event titled the “Arise Grand Show” was organized in Berlin’s largest theater. During the show, the organizers extended a warm welcome to all participants and provided them with information about the background of the Games and the upcoming mega event scheduled to commence on June 17.

The audience at the event thoroughly enjoyed the mesmerizing performance by German cultural dance artists. Meanwhile, the national athletes representing Pakistan in the mega event are set to commence their training sessions on Friday. Pakistan will be participating in 11 different disciplines during the Games.

The Pakistani contingent participating in the Special Olympic World Games was taken on a tour by the organizing committee of the Games in Berlin to visit various historical places. Special children went to the Wall of Berlin, the German Parliament, the Future Museum, the main Railway Station, Berlin’s largest central park, and a school for special children. 

Wapda face Lahore, Islamabad take on Karachi Green in National Women's Basketball semis

The special children were made aware of the historical background of the Wall of Berlin l, which was built in 1961 and demolished in 1990. 

Pakistani players and officials took pictures and selfies with the historic Wall of Berlin. During the visit to the future museum, the athletes were very impressed by seeing the robots and other modern technology to be produced by Germany in the next 30 years. 

Arise Grand Show was organized in Berlin’s biggest theatre for the athletes of Pakistan and other participating countries in the World Games, where the organizers welcomed the participants and briefed them on the information regarding the background of the Games and the mega event starting from June 17. 

On this occasion, the audience was very entertained by the performance of German cultural dance artists. Meanwhile, the national athletes participating in the mega event will start their training sessions on Friday. Pakistan is participating in 11 different disciplines in the event.

AI based machinery suits for Pakistan agriculture modernisation drive: Ambassador Haque

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023