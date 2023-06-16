Friday, June 16, 2023
Paramedics demand doctors’ removal from reserved faculty seats

Our Staff Reporter
June 16, 2023
Khyber   -   Paramedical Staff Association Khyber chapter on Thursday organized a protest sit-in at the district headquarters hospital in Landi Kotal to address the injustices they have faced.

The paramedic staff gathered to demonstrate their grievances by wearing black ribbons around their hands and abstaining from their official duties.

Mujib-ur-Rehman Afridi, the district head of the association, expressed concern over the appointment of doctors to positions reserved for paramedical personnel in the medical faculty, emphasizing that this was unfair to their profession.

He called for the immediate removal of doctors from these positions and the deployment of qualified paramedical staff instead.

In addition to their demand for fair appointments, the protesters also insisted on the permanent employment of Integrated Health Programme (IHP) staff and the release of their monthly salaries, which had been suspended for the past year. They vowed to continue their protest until their demands were met.

