Friday, June 16, 2023
Elahi being deprived of basic human rights, claims wife

Web Desk
12:08 AM | June 16, 2023
National

Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi's wife on Thursday said that her husband was deprived of basic human rights in the jail.

In a video statement, Mr Elahi's wife said, "I met Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. His faith in Allah Almighty gave me great satisfaction. Parvez Elahi has given a message to his family and all the people that he stands firm with his resolve".

"Pervez Elahi said that he will continue to hold his stance," she added.

Mr Elahi's wife said she received a call from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC). "I got information that my husband has been shifted to PIC on an emergency basis. I was asked to reach PIC with Pervez's medical reports".

"Pervez Elahi has had incomplete tests. Doctors have also witnessed this matter. The manner in which Pervez Elahi was treated in the jail is very painful," she asserted. 

