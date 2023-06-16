PBF proposes 25 point economic manifesto for tackling financial crisis

QUETTA - Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has proposed a 25-point economic mani­festo to the government, declaring that in the upcoming elections, we would support a political party that would promise to implement this manifesto to get the country out of the current financial and administra­tive crisis. The Economic Manifesto suggests that all stakeholders, politi­cians and bureaucracy must agree on a charter for the economy to save the nation from the worst financial crisis and mismanagement. These views were expressed by PBF Balochistan Vice-Chairperson and Member Na­tional Assembly (MNA) Zubaida Jalal while presenting a 25-point econom­ic manifesto in front of the media on Thursday. She said that “two impor­tant keys to getting the country out of the economic crisis were increasing exports and expanding the tax base.” According to the Manifesto, invest­ment in industrialization ensures revenue for the government, employ­ment for the youth, and profit for the entrepreneurs, a win-win situation for everyone in the country so the govt should prioritize industrialization first and real estate second. Ahmed Jawad said that in the manifesto, a 20 per cent quota should be allocated for businessmen in national, pro­vincial and district policies so that business circles have an opinion in policy making. He said that the busi­ness forum also suggested creating links between industry and academia through a new curriculum and man­dating universities to teach entrepre­neurship. Besides, it demanded the provision of plots in industrial estates in ten-year simple instalments and the establishment of fast-track arbitration centres in every district for settlement of business disputes, he mentioned. Vice-Chairperson PBF demanded that the IT and agriculture sectors be given industry status. She also advocated the abolition of prize bonds and 5,000 de­nomination currency notes so that the money could be channelled into busi­ness and corruption could be eradi­cated in Pakistan.