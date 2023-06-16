PDM rulers, caretaker CMs blaming Imran for all wrongdoings: PTI

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday said that the ruling coali­tion of PDM and the caretaker chief ministers in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were hell bent to put blame of every wrongdoing on Im­ran Khan and the PTI.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan stated this in an appeal filed against the objections raised by the Registrar office on its pe­tition saying the objections are miscon­ceived, without jurisdiction and illegal and the same are not maintainable and are liable to be set aside. It submitted that the first question raised was the holding of a fair inquiry through a judi­cial commission to probe into the May 9 incident. The ruling coalition of PDM and the caretaker Chief Ministers in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are bent upon putting all the blame of ev­ery wrong on Imran Khan and the PTI.

The party said that the second question related to the establishment of military courts for the trial of civil­ians. It said whether the civilian per­sons can be tried by the military court in relation to the offences committed by him/them which may have caused loss to state/defence property. This question involves a number of fun­damental rights and interpretation of several constitutional provisions, the petitioner added. Reply to Registrar office objection that PM cannot be impleaded as party in petition as per Article 248, the petitioner submitted that Mian Shehbaz Sharif does not enjoy an absolute and unqualified immunity under Article 248 as his several actions, including acting un­der dictation and passing orders and getting passed resolutions and al­lowing others to make decisions are absolutely unconstitutional, malafide and without jurisdiction. Thin layer of immunity cannot protect him (Shehbaz Sharif) and same is not to be granted as a matter of course.

According to the objections, the in­gredients for invoking extra ordinary jurisdiction of the Supreme Court un­der Article 184(3) of the Constitution have not been satisfied. “The petitioner has not approached any other appro­priate forum available under the law for the same relief and has also not provided any justification for not doing so,” the order of the Registrar office fur­ther said. The PTI chief on May 25 filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution. He asked the Supreme Court to form a judicial com­mission to probe the horrendous and terrible incidents of May 9-10.