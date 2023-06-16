PDM rulers, caretaker CMs blaming Imran for all wrongdoings: PTI

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday said that the ruling coalition of PDM and the caretaker chief ministers in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were hell bent to put blame of every wrongdoing on Imran Khan and the PTI.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan stated this in an appeal filed against the objections raised by the Registrar office on its petition saying the objections are misconceived, without jurisdiction and illegal and the same are not maintainable and are liable to be set aside. It submitted that the first question raised was the holding of a fair inquiry through a judicial commission to probe into the May 9 incident. The ruling coalition of PDM and the caretaker Chief Ministers in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are bent upon putting all the blame of every wrong on Imran Khan and the PTI.
The party said that the second question related to the establishment of military courts for the trial of civilians. It said whether the civilian persons can be tried by the military court in relation to the offences committed by him/them which may have caused loss to state/defence property. This question involves a number of fundamental rights and interpretation of several constitutional provisions, the petitioner added. Reply to Registrar office objection that PM cannot be impleaded as party in petition as per Article 248, the petitioner submitted that Mian Shehbaz Sharif does not enjoy an absolute and unqualified immunity under Article 248 as his several actions, including acting under dictation and passing orders and getting passed resolutions and allowing others to make decisions are absolutely unconstitutional, malafide and without jurisdiction. Thin layer of immunity cannot protect him (Shehbaz Sharif) and same is not to be granted as a matter of course.
According to the objections, the ingredients for invoking extra ordinary jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution have not been satisfied. “The petitioner has not approached any other appropriate forum available under the law for the same relief and has also not provided any justification for not doing so,” the order of the Registrar office further said. The PTI chief on May 25 filed a constitutional petition under Article 184(3) of Constitution. He asked the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission to probe the horrendous and terrible incidents of May 9-10.