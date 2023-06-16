People throng goat mela at UAF

FAISALABAD - The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) re­mained a centre for attrac­tion for sacrificial animal lovers as a large number of people thronged the venue on the second day to participate in the ongo­ing goat, camel and bull mela of the university to witness contests of beau­ty, weigh and milk. The mela was jointly arranged by the Faculty of Animal Husbandry (FAH) UAF and International Goat and Bull Association. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with Dean Faculty of FAH Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Chairman Department of Entomol­ogy Chairman Prof Dr Ja­lal Arif, Director Office of Research Innovation, and Commercialisation UAF Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, In­ternational Goat and Bull Association Chairman Ch Ata Muhammad Gujar, Ch Muhammad Ashraf Gujjar along with a tens of the hundreds of the people witnessed the activity. Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university was providing a platform to farming community and agricultural scientists to sit together to discuss the issues and find agriculture problems’ solutions on sci­entific way. He said that the fest was the annual ritual of the university. He said that the univer­sity was taking all possible measures to strengthen farmers and agricultural expert ties and to reach out the farming community.