PHA organizes dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi-Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi here on Thursday organized a dengue awareness walk from Liaquat Bagh to Murree Road in connection with World Dengue Day.

Director Admin and Finance, PHA officers and employees attended the walk organized to spread awareness among the people about the prevention of dengue.

Director Admin and Finance PHA on the occasion urged the citizens to pay special attention to cleanliness asking them to remove stagnant water.

He said the administration was creating awareness among people about the danger of dengue and all possible preventive measures were being taken to cope with this disease.

He said PHA was working in collaboration with the Rawalpindi District Administration and the District Health Department to combat dengue. He advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly.

He also directed the PHA officials to take all possible steps to prevent the spread of dengue on the office premises.