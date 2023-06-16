PHC Abbottabad bench declares 3 MPO orders null & void

Abbottabad - In a significant development, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad bench announced its decision on Thursday, nullifying the orders of the Deputy Commissioner of 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The court’s ruling was a result of a hearing held in the PHC Abbottabad bench regarding the events that took place on May 9.

The hearing primarily focused on 13 individuals, including a former provincial minister and the mayor of Abbottabad. Among those implicated were notable figures like former provincial minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi, PTI Mayor Abbottabad Sardar Shuja Nabi, PTI leader Timur Khalid, and Roh-ul-Amin.

After carefully considering the arguments presented by both sides, the PHC Abbottabad bench, consisting of Justice Waqar Ahmed Khan and Justice Ajaz Ahmed, delivered its verdict in favour of the PTI leadership. The court declared the 3 MPO orders null and void in relation to the PTI jailed members, effectively dismissing the case against them.

Following their initial judicial custody in the local jail, the former provincial minister and several others spent 15 days detained. However, the court granted them bail and ordered their release on May 24, marking a significant legal victory for the PTI.