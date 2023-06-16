Friday, June 16, 2023
PM greets Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday
APP
June 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -    Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Thurs­day extended his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday. "It is my great plea­sure to extend heartiest felici­tations to H.E. President Xi Jin­ping on his birthday," the prime minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, wrote on Twitter. He said under the dynamic leadership of Pres­ident Xi, China had emerged as a global leader advancing inter­national solidarity, peace and cooperation. He said the "iron brotherhood" between China and Pakistan entered a new era of enhanced cooperation since his visit to Pakistan in 2015 and had been going from strength to strength ever since.

APP

