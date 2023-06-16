PM greets Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday

ISLAMABAD - Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif on Thurs­day extended his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday. “It is my great plea­sure to extend heartiest felici­tations to H.E. President Xi Jin­ping on his birthday,” the prime minister, who is currently on a two-day visit to Azerbaijan, wrote on Twitter. He said under the dynamic leadership of Pres­ident Xi, China had emerged as a global leader advancing inter­national solidarity, peace and cooperation. He said the “iron brotherhood” between China and Pakistan entered a new era of enhanced cooperation since his visit to Pakistan in 2015 and had been going from strength to strength ever since. Fisher­men on a donkey cart move to a safer place with their belong­ings at a fishing village on the outskirts in Karachi on June 14, 2023, ahead of cyclone Bipor­joy landfall. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated from the path of a fierce cyclone heading towards India and Pa­kistan, with forecasters warn­ing on June 14 .