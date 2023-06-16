Friday, June 16, 2023
PM visits historical buildings, museum in Baku

Web Desk
12:05 AM | June 16, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday visited Ichari, ancient part of Baku.

He toured different historical buildings and museum in the old city. In the Ichari city, he visited the old Multan caravan Serai where the trade caravans travelling on the old Silk Road resided. The PM was shown the artifacts on display in the museum.

Earlier, Azerbaijan decided to start sending cargo containers of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to Pakistan from next month, PM Office said Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at the Azeri capital Baku.

This is the second major achievement for Pakistan towards fulfillment of energy needs after recently receiving the shipment of crude oil from Russia.

During the meeting, PM Sharif informed the Azeri president that the federal cabinet had approved receiving the LNG cargos from Azerbaijan.

