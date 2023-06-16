Friday, June 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest 5 outlaws in DI Khan

APP
June 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -  Cantt police during operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements, arrested 5 outlaws on Thursday.

SHO Cantt Police station Gul Sher Khan on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, while conducting a successful operation against the criminal elements arrested the accused during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, accused Noor Deen son of Imam Deen resident of Mohalla Mujahid Nagar was arrested and 190 grams of ice was recovered from his possession.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023