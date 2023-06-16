Police arrest 5 outlaws in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Cantt police during operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements, arrested 5 outlaws on Thursday.

SHO Cantt Police station Gul Sher Khan on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, while conducting a successful operation against the criminal elements arrested the accused during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, accused Noor Deen son of Imam Deen resident of Mohalla Mujahid Nagar was arrested and 190 grams of ice was recovered from his possession.