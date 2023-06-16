Friday, June 16, 2023
‘Police service centres, public service apps a reflection of modern image of the Punjab police’

APP
June 16, 2023
LAHORE   -   Representative of Trans­parency International Kashif Ali Sheikh visited the Central Police Office on Thursday and met Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar. The IGP said during the public survey, the Transparency International and oth­er organisations should bring forward modern police apps and services. He said the Punjab police had aligned the crime control and service delivery into two separate sectors to meet the modern policing requirements. The police image had improved after establishment of the Service and Protection Centres, 1787 Complaint Centre, Police Service Apps and Complaint Management System, Dr Usman Anwar said.

