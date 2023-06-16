PPP clinches district’s high slots in Badin

BADIN-PPP’s Jam Ali Asghar Halepoto wins battle for Badin district chairman while Fida Hussain Mandhro as vice chairman. Jam Ali Asghar Halepoto candidate of Pakistan People Party (PPP) Badin has become chairman, district chairman for district council Badin by defeating the Ameer Hassan Panhwar, candidate of GD according to unofficial and unverified results.

According to the unofficial results, Jam Ali Asghar for chairman and Fida Hussain Mandhro, vice chairman for District Council Badin have got 94 votes while their rival candidates of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ameer Hassan Panhwar (Chairman) and Bashir Ahmed Notkani (vice chairman) have received five votes.

The electoral process for District Council Badin’s chairman and vice chairman held on Thursday at district Council Hall Badin in the supervision of district election commissioner (DRO) Muhammad Hanif and Additional Deputy Commissioner-I (RO, Najeeb Rehman Jamali.

Elected chairman and vice chairman for district council Badin Jam Ali Asghar for chairman and Fida Hussain Mandhro for vice chairman would take the oath on June 19, 2023.

Earlier, PPP’s candidate Pir Muhammad Saleh Qureshi has declared unopposed chairman for Municipal Committee Badin meanwhile Rizwan Ahmed Khan, candidate PPP for chairman, Municipal committee Matli, Khan Sahib Jamali, chairman for Town committee Tando Bago, Saddam Hussain, Kadhan town, PPP’s Altaf Hussain for Nindo town committee, Abdul Aziz for town committee Talhar, PPP’s Mir Irfan Talpur for Rajo Khanani, Mir Noor Muhammad Talpur for Tando Ghulam Ali, Muhammad Bux, PPP’s candidate for chairman, Pangrio Town Committee, PPPs’ Bilala Ahsan Chema for chairman, Khoski, PPP’s Abdul Salam, chairman for Town Committee SF Rahu and Niaz Muhammad Nizamani, chairman for Town Committee, Kario Ganhwar have been already declared succeeded candidates for chairman as unopposed in their town committees. On the occasion elected chairman and vice chairman of district council Badin has while expressing their faith in their party said that they would fulfill their responsibilities honestly and will leave no stone unturned for the facilitation of the people of Badin and serve the people for their development.

Sukkur Mayor & Deputy Mayor elected unopposed

Barrister Arslan Sheikh and Dr Arshad Mughul, the candidates nominated by Pakistan Peoples’ Party were elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sukkur, respectively. According to District Returning Officer, on Thursday both have been declared elected unopposed as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Sukkur, respectively, following the withdrawal of nomination papers from other candidates on both seats. The Returning Officer declared both PPP candidates as elected unopposed while exercising powers under Rule 53 (1) of the Sindh Local Councils (Election) Rules-2015.