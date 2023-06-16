PPP’s leader Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali calls on Secretary Irrigation

QUETTA - Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sardarzada Faisal Khan Jamali met Sec­retary Irrigation Abdul Fateh Bhangar at Secretariat Office on Thursday. A detailed dis­cussion was held regarding water shortage in Kher-Thar Canal and Kher-Thar Canal not getting its share of water during the meeting. While demanding the government of Balochistan and the Irriga­tion Department, Faisal Khan said that the time for planting rice was being passed and our area should be saved from be­coming barren. Secretary Ir­rigation Abdul Fateh Bhangar said that we would continue our efforts to provide water in Kher-Thar Canal soon and would not leave our farmer’s and landlords’ community alone. Secretary Irrigation gave full assurance and said that we would officially dis­cuss with the govt of Sindh and the Irrigation authorities of Sindh as soon as possible regarding the shortage of wa­ter in Balochistan, especially in the Kher-Thar Canal, and would try to meet the shortage of water. The leader of PPP, Mir Riaz Ahmad Hijwani was also present, on the occasion.