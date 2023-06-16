Promoting Harmony

After successfully brokering a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Beijing is looking to facilitate Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in the face of extreme animosity and failed negotiations back in 2014. President Xi Jinping backing Palestine’s struggle is bound to have a crucial impact on the country, and its relations with the international community. Should all go according to plan, we could see both sides—Palestine and Israel—engaged in productive conversations about the future and their long-standing feud.

President Mahmoud Abbas was welcomed in Beijing with full military honours, and is expected to stay for three days with the aim of discussing key issues that pertain to its conflict with Israel, diplomatic relations with external actors and economic prosperity. President Xi has done well to reassure the country that it has China’s full support and that he is dedicated to the cause of facilitating peace negotiations.

The last few years have marked a steady increase of violence in the Gaza Strip. Riots, air attacks, bombardment, raids and bomb blasts have ruined the lives of thousands of people, and it seems as though there is no end to such brutalities in sight. The situation requires the international community to intervene immediately, and it is good to see China taking on a more proactive role even if its overarching objective is to edge out the United States influence. As long as support—both diplomatic and economic—is being extended to a country in need, some good is being done.

Already, China is advocating for Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations, and is financing a number of development projects in the country. Rehabilitative measures are also being taken, with resources being channeled towards rebuilding damaged infrastructure. In fact, China’s presence and the constructive role it has been playing has increased exponentially, to the point that analysts believe that there could be some progress made towards stabilising the Middle East. And with Palestine welcoming this collaboration with open arms, it seems as though this alliance will stick for the long term.

Of course finding a lasting solution for Israeli-Palestinian tensions will not be an easy feat, but China’s involvement opens up doors for greater collaboration. Its Global Security Initiative is already gaining ground and support and for ourselves, Pakistan should continue to play an active role as well. Supporting the Palestinian cause and getting our allies to do the same might have the kind of positive impact that the conflict needs.