Protesters rally for improved infrastructure in border areas

Mohmand - Residents of the border Tehsils Khewazai and Baizai, located at the Pak-Afghan border, staged a protest on Thursday by blocking the main Pak-Afghan border Gursal route at Faqirabad. The demonstration was organized to draw attention to the long-standing issues faced by the border areas, demanding swift resolutions from the government and district administration.

The protesters halted traffic on the Pak-Afghan border highway in Faqirabad for two hours. Their primary grievances included the closure of the Gursal trade route with Afghanistan for the past eight years, as well as the poor condition of roads in the region. They emphasized the need for immediate action to resume the construction work on the Khewazai- Baizai highway, which has been stalled for the past two years.

Moreover, the protesters highlighted the lack of essential services such as power supply and internet facilities, despite the presence of a functional grid station and telephone exchange in the area.

Following assurances from the Commandant of Mohmand Rifles and senior police officials to address their concerns, the protesters peacefully dispersed .