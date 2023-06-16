PSX loses 145 points

ISLAMABAD- The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 145.28 points on Thursday, a negative change of 0.35 percent, closing at 41,369.17 points against 41,514.45 points the previous day. A total of 149,676,270 shares were traded during the day as compared to 179,644,403 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs3.606 billion against Rs3.755 billion on the last trading day. As many as 309 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 77 of them recorded gains and 208 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were TPL Properties with 21,691,380 shares at Rs13.81 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 17,474,550 shares at Rs.1.15 per share and Bankislami Pak with 9,352,057 shares at Rs17.55 per share. Colgate Palm XDXB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs78.55 per share price, closing at Rs1,125.89, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs49.48 rise in its per share price to Rs1,846.48. Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs176.96 per share closing at Rs2,188.00 followed by Sapphire Fiber with Rs71.34 decline to close at Rs1,010.00.