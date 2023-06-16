Friday, June 16, 2023
Rupee sheds 18 paisas against dollar

Agencies
June 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Thursday weakened by 18 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs287.36 against the previous day’s closing of Rs287.18. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market stood at Rs291.5 and Rs294.5, respectively. The price of the Euro went down by Rs1.03 to close at Rs311.18 against the last day’s closing of Rs310.15, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs2.03, whereas an increase of Rs0.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs363.69 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs362.72. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal appreciated by 4 paisas and 5 pasias to close at Rs78.23 and Rs76.62, respectively.

Agencies

Business

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1686806711.jpg

