SCCI calls for free trade agreement with Türkiye to boost commercial ties

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for the signing of a free trade agreement to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Türkiye. During the visit of Dr Mehmat Pacaci, the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the SCCI Chamber house, Acting President Ijaz Khan Afridi emphasized the vast investment opportunities available in various sectors. He stressed the importance of launching joint ventures, exchanging business delegations, and exploring new avenues of investment between the two countries.

Afridi also highlighted the need to address obstacles in obtaining business visas for Türkiye and urged Islamabad and Istanbul to take practical steps to enhance bilateral trade, particularly by signing a free trade agreement.

Responding to queries from SCCI members, Dr Mehmat Pacaci acknowledged the strong trade, economic, diplomatic, and cultural relations between Türkiye and Pakistan. However, he noted that the current level of bilateral trade and economic relations falls short of their potential.

Dr Pacaci mentioned the recent signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) as a step forward but deemed it insufficient for promoting bilateral trade. He emphasized the necessity of signing a free trade agreement between the two countries, expressing hope that it would further improve bilateral trade and economic relations.

The diplomat highlighted the importance of coordination and cooperation in areas such as student exchanges, and investment in sectors like fruits, honey, tourism, and other potential areas. He also mentioned efforts being made to streamline the issuance of tourism and business visas, assuring that business visas would be fast-tracked based on the recommendation letter of the SCCI.

During the meeting, Afridi emphasized the prospects of Pak-Türkiye bilateral trade relations and identified potential sectors for investment and trade volume enhancement. He also stressed the need for joint initiatives to promote barter trade between the two countries.