LAHORE - Shoaib Khan, Pakistan No 2, won Brig Mustafa Kamal Burki Shaheed Tennis Tournament after beating Pakistan No 5 Yousaf Khan by 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at GHQ Tennis Club. For third position, Barkatul Allah beat Abdullah Khan 6-3, 6-2. Maj Gen (R) Asghar Nawaz was the chief guest and gave away prizes to winners. In 55 plus singles, former Davis Cupper Inam ul Haq beat Arshad Lohdi 6-2, 6-2 to win the final. Areeba Anwaar and Asif Khan got special prizes for their excellent performance.