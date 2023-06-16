Siraj terms success of Wahab as connivance of Sindh govt, Election Commission

KARACHI-Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Sirajul Haq has said that success of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab in Karachi’s Mayor is clear proof of connivance of the Sindh government and the Election Commission.

Taking to twitter handle on Thursday, he remarked, “Abduction of the elected representatives, purchase of votes, rigging and use of force in Karachi’s Mayor election in question mark on performance of Election Commission and democracy.”

Sirajul Haq said that if democracy was continued to be mocker, the people will loss the remaining trust in it. The Sindh government and the Election Commission have played role of a supportive institution in the Karachi’s Mayor election which was condemnable, he said adding that the ECP has lost its credibility for the general elections in the country.

It is worth mentioning here that PPP candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Mayor of Karachi by defeating the JI candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman. According to Election Commission a total 333 members reached Arts Council for participate in polling while 33 remained absent.

According to unofficial results, Murtaza Wahab acquired 173 votes while Hafiz Naeemur Rehman got 161 votes. Due to absence of PTI members, the JI candidate failed to get majority. Former President Asif Ali Zardari congratulating Murtaza Wahab over his success has urged him to keep his doors opened for the general public and to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Siraj-ul-Haq announced to mark Friday as “Black Day” after Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Murtaza Wahab was elected as Karachi’s mayor, defeating JI’s Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman. “Black Day will be observed across the country tomorrow against the controversial Karachi Mayoral Election. I appeal to every democrat to participate in tomorrow’s gathering,” the JI chief said in a tweet.

Addressing a press conference outside Arts Council, Jamaat Islami Karachi chief Naeem has demanded of the Chief Election Commissioner to declare the mayoral election in Karachi as void and issue a new schedule.

“We had the 192 while PPP had 173 voters,” he claimed. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman also announced to approach courts against Karachi mayor poll.

In a letter to ECP, the JI leader said: “the Sindh government abducted 29 PTI council members to restrain them from casting vote in the election.” “The election commission should cancel this ‘fraud exercise’ and issue a new schedule for polls,” JI letter read. “It is prime objective of the election commission to hold fair and transparent election, but the electoral body was utterly failed in it,” according to the letter.

“The doors of the hall were closed at the time of the mayor’s election, while 29 PTI members were stopped from casting vote after abducting them from homes,” JI spokesperson complained in the letter.