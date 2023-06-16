Six people including women killed in Shikarpur rival groups clash: Police

SKHIKARPUR-At least six people including women were killed in armed clash between rival groups in Rustam Town of Shikarpur district on Thursday, police said.

According to details, armed men of Jatoi tribe hailing from sub-urban village Chaman Sakore which were in old dispute traded fire.

In cross firing six people including women were killed. Police and rescue teams reached the scene. The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Khanpur for postmortem and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest culprits involved in firing.

Cop martyred as dacoits attack police post near Chak Shikarpur

A cop was killed and another was injured in the attack by dacoits on the Qaim Labano Shaikh police post of Shikarpur, late Wednesday night. The gang of dacoits attacked the police post near Chak Shikarpur in which cop Ilalhi Bux Hakro was martyred while Anwar Ali Mahar was critically injured. Dacoits after killing and wounding the cop took away their official weapons.

Police shifted the martyred cop and the injured to RBUT Hospital Shikarpur. The martyred cop Janaza Namaz held at Police Headquarters on early Thursday morning and later laid to rest with a protocol.